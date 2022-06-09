ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 released on icaiexam.icai.org: Check how to download hall ticket

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) has released the ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 on its website. Candidates who had registered for the CA exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of ICAI.i.e. icaiexam.icai.org.

According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022 across the country. The CA Foundation exam 2022 will be conducted in two shifts – For Paper I and II, the exam will be conducted between 2 PM to 5 PM, while for paper III and paper IV, the exam will be conducted between 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates can download their ICAI CA Foundation Hall Ticket by following the easy steps given below.

How to check and Download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022:



1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of ICAI.i.e. icaiexam.icai.org.

2. They must click on the notification link that reads ‘ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Fill up the required details such as user ID and password.

4. The ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

The candidates are required to carry their photo identity card along with the hard copy of the admit card on the day of ICAI CA exam.

ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 Centres

The CA Foundation exam 2022 will be conducted at the various centres around the country located in New Delhi, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.

The CA Foundation examination will also be conducted in the centres located outside India in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, and Muscat.