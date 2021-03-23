ICAI CA Finals results declared; Here’s how toppers Bhramar Jain and Bishal Timsina prepared for the exam

ICAI Results for January 2021 exam declared

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced the result of the CA Foundation and Final exams that were held in January 2021 on the official website icaiexam.icai.org and Raipur boy Bhramar Jain bagged the top spot with 76.38 per cent. Belonging to an out and out charactered accountant family with his father, brother and sister-in-law belonging to the same profession, the 22-year-old Jain thanked his family and friends for setting the ‘right environment’ for preparations.

Talking to the Indian Express, Jain said that while many candidates faced struggled to prepare for the exam amidst the pandemic, as coaching institutes were shut down, Jain locked himself at home all through the year and took aid from YouTube for preparations for CA Finals. Always confident about securing a rank in the top 10, the only challenge Jain faced was keeping himself focused as exams were postponed in May 2021.

Not just CA Finals, Jain several feathers to his cap. He secured All India Rank 8 in IPCC exams in 2017 and second spot in CPT ema. Jain was a topper in Raipur in the CBSE Class 12 exam with 96.20 percentile marks.

Jains’ father Mahavir Prasad Jain runs a CA firm where the topper wants to work first to gather experience before stepping into the bigger professional world. Jain completed his articleship in taxation from TR Chaddha and Co LLP, Delhi.

Bishal Timsina secured the first position in the CA Finals Old course exam with 59.87 per cent marks. The first CA from his family, Timsina reduced his hours of study from 12 to eight and take part in other relaxing activities during the pandemic and focused most on self-study with occasionally using YouTube for fun-learning.

Candidates who have not yet checked their results can do so on the official website with their username and password. Candidates who qualified for the CA Foundation were given 10 days to register, starting from March 21 for CA Intermediate exam to be held as a part of the November session.