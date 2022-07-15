ICAI CA final may results 2022 out at icai.nic.in, check easy steps to download results here

ICAI CA Final May Results 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced ICAI CA Final May Results 2022 today, July 15. Candidates who appeared in the final year of the exam can download their results from the official website of ICAI.i.e. icai.nic.in.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) tweeted that the Results of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022 have been declared. To check results please visit icai.nic.in.

CA Final exams were held from May 14 to 29, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

How to download ICAI CA Final May Results 2022?

ICAI CA May Result 2022 for the Final Exam has been declared online and made available to the students online. Candidates can download their results followed by the easy steps given below.