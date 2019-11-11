ICAI CA exams postponed for a second time: Here’s all you need to know

The exams have been postponed reportedly following the Ayodhya Verdict, due to which several schools and colleges across northern India was declared shut.

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has announced that all the CA exams including foundation paper 1, final paper 5, IRM paper 1, INTT AT and DISA ET exams have been postponed. The exams were scheduled to be held on November 9, Saturday but had been moved to November 11 as a precautionary measure ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. However, the revised date of conducting the exams is yet to be announced.

In an announcement, ICAI declared that all the examinations scheduled from November 13, 2019, will be conducted as scheduled. “As the Schools and Colleges in some parts of the country are going to be closed on Monday, the 11th November 2019, the ICAI Examination of Intermediate/ Intermediate (IPC), Paper-5, Advanced Accounting scheduled for Monday I.e. 11th November 2019 at all examination centres across India and Overseas stand postponed to a future date. It is also clarified that the examinations scheduled from 13th November 2019 onwards shall continue as per the schedule already announced,” it read.

In an earlier announcement in its website, ICAI stated that: “In view of the reports gathered through electronic media about closure of school and colleges at various parts of the country, ALL EXAMINATIONS of the ICAI namely Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5, IRM Paper1, INTT AT and DISA ET Paper scheduled for Saturday, November 9th 2019 on all India basis and abroad stand postponed to a later date which shall be announced separately.” The exams have been postponed reportedly following the Ayodhya Verdict, due to which several schools and colleges across northern India was declared shut.

The CA IPCC examinations for the post of Group I were scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, 8, while that of Group II is scheduled to be held on November 11, 14, 16, 18. The CA Foundation examinations are scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 13, 15 and 17, 2019.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is the national professional accounting body of India, which was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.