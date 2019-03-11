ICAI CA exam postponed due to Lok Sabha polls, check revised dates

By: | Updated: March 11, 2019 10:36 PM

The eligible and interested candidates will have to register for the CA exams on the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA exam, ICAI CA exam postponed, ICAI CA exam dates, lok sabha polls 2019, Chartered Accountants Examinations, CA exams, latest news on CA examsThe exam would be conducted at 139 exam centres across the country. (IE)

ICAI CA exam postponed: The Chartered Accountants examinations, which were to begin on May 2, have been postponed as the dates clashed with the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, the council announced on Monday. “In view of elections to the 17th Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies across the country, spanning April-May 2019, the Chartered Accountants Examinations initially scheduled from May 2-17, stand rescheduled. The said examinations shall now be held from May 27, 2019 to June 12, 2019,” the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said.

The eligible and interested candidates will have to register for the CA exams on the official website icaiexam.icai.org. The application process started on February 20, 2019 and the last day for registration would be March 12, 2019. The exam would be conducted at 139 exam centres across the country. There are also five foreign centres where the exam will be conducted.

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

