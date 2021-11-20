ICAI CA December Exam admit card released: Here’s how to download CA exam hall ticket

In view of the Coronavirus pandemic as well the step will help students appear in the exams near their home without risking them to the spread of Coronavirus

ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Chartered Accountancy students can download their admit card for their December 2021 exams as they have been officially released today. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the body which conducts the CA exams, has released the admit cards for the scheduled exams in December 2021. The admit cards have been put up on the official website of the ICAI- icaiexam.icai.org. As per the already public schedule of the CA exams, the foundational papers will be conducted on four days in December-December 13, 15, 17 and 19.

It is also pertinent to note that the intermediate exams for both the old as well as the new courses are also going to begin on December 6. The final exams also for the old and new courses will begin December 5 and get over by December 9. Candidates who want the complete and detailed schedule of the exams can visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org/.

How to download ICAI CA Exam Admit Card?

1. Candidates must visit the official website of the ICAI- icaiexam.icai.org.

2. Upon reaching the homepage of the website, candidates will be able to spot the ‘download admit card’ option which will direct them to the admit card page.

3. Students must keep their user name and password and other personal details such as Date of Birth handy. As soon as the candidates have filled in the required information in the blank fields, their admit card will appear on the screen.

4. Students must not only download the admit card but also take its several physical copies for any eventuality. They should also try to save the e-copy of the admit card on their personal device or computer for future use.

This time around in a bid to facilitate ease for students living in far-off regions, the ICAI has also increased the number of centers to cover additional 192 districts. In view of the Coronavirus pandemic as well the step will help students appear in the exams near their home without risking them to the spread of Coronavirus.