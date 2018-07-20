ICAI CA CPT results 2018 announced, here is how you can check it

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of Indian (ICAI) on Friday announced the Common Proficiency Test 2018 results.

ICAI CA CPT results 2018: The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of Indian (ICAI) on Friday announced the Common Proficiency Test 2018 results. The CPT 2018 results were announced on the official website caresults.icai.org. Apart from this, the CPT 2018 results can also be checked on icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The results were announced in the evening at 6 PM.

A total of 1,21,850 candidates were admitted in the final exam (old course) and there were 381 exam centres set. For the new course final examination, a total of 5,406 candidates were admitted and 239 centres were set up for the same. This year the topper is Atul Agarwal for CA final. The Jaipur boy has secured 77.25 per cent with 618 marks. Aagam Sandipbhai Dalal from Ahmedabad bagged the second position with 615 marks and Anurag Bagaria from Surat secured the third position with 597 marks.

For CPT results 2018 Delhi girl Swati secured the first rank with 332 marks (83 per cent). Raipur boy Ayush Agrawal bagged the second position with 331 marks (82.75 per cent), and Swaleha Sajid of Haldwani grabbed the third position with 327 marks (81.75 per cent).

Here are the steps to check CA CPT Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the website icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in or caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: Login to the website.

Step 3: Look for the link which reads ‘CA CPT result 2018’.

Step 4: Click on the link.

Step 5: Enter the necessary details such as roll number, PIN or registration number of CA CPT 2018 June exam.

Step 6: Enter the captcha code and then click on ‘login button’.

Step 7: View the result and take download the result.

Step 8: Take a printout for future references.