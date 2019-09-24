ICAI CA candidates march in Delhi against evaluation process, demand rechecking

New Delhi | Published: September 24, 2019 2:18:24 PM

To note, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) holds examinations two times a year – May and November.

protest against icai, icai protest news, icai news,Several inconsistencies were found by the students themselves when they compared their answers with the ICAI model answer keys. (Image source: CAclubindia Twitter)

Hundreds of students marched to the ICAI Headquarters in New Delhi to protest against the discrepancies in the evaluation process. The students alleged discrepancies in the August results and demanded a re-evaluation of the paper, reported news agency PTI.

The protest is for the test conducted in May, results of which were declared in August. Several students filed RTI queries to get their answer sheets.

Several inconsistencies were found by the students themselves when they compared their answers with the ICAI model answer keys. An ICAI member and Chartered accountant Neeraj Arora said that many candidates found that their correct answers had been marked wrong resulting in many students failing the exam.

A candidate who appeared for the exams, Amrita Nath, rued the discrepancies she found while comparing her answer sheets. “There are many discrepancies in the mark sheets, and the answer sheets were not properly evaluated. In the paper-IV (Taxation), the ICAI gave me 2.5, though I correctly answered the questions. In another paper VI, I was awarded 1 and 5.5 respectively for the correct answers,” Nath told the Indian Express.

On Tuesday, the hashtag ‘dearicaipleasechange’ gained traction on Twitter. Several students took to Twitter to share images of their papers along with the marks awarded by ICAI.

Taking note of the students’ protests, ICAI had to issue a clarification on the evaluation system on September 21 on its website, listing the reforms being implemented. It said that the scripts will be checked digitally to prevent discrepancies in marks and eliminate mistakes.

It added that for the Intermediate and Foundation level exams being held in November 2019 and May 2020, the institute will discard physical handling of answer books and instead have them digitally evaluated.

