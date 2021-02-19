ICAI announces CA Final, Intermediate Exam schedule, check details

Candidates who are appearing in Group 2 exam under the new scheme will be writing their papers on June 2, June 4 and June 6.

In a significant development for the Chartered Accountancy students, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to conduct the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam in the month of May this year. The ICAI has released the exam dates for the intermediate (IPC) as well as the dates for the final (new and old scheme) on its website, the Indian Express reported. As per the schedule released by the ICAI, the intermediate Group 1 exam under the old scheme will be held on four dates in the month of May- May 22, May 24, May 27 and May 29. Similarly the exam dates for the Group 2 exam under the old scheme are- May 31, June 02 and June 04.

As for the exam dates under the new scheme are concerned, according to the schedule released by the ICAI, the group 1 exam under the new scheme are scheduled to be conducted on May 22, May 23, May 27 and May 29. Candidates who are appearing in Group 2 exam under the new scheme will be writing their papers on June 2, June 4 and June 6.

As far as the exam dates for students appearing in the final course group 1 exam are concerned, the ICAI has decided to conduct the final course group 1 exam for both under old as well as new scheme on May 21, May 23, May 25 and May 28. Similarly the final course group 2 exams will be conducted by the ICAI on May 30, June 1, June 3 and June 5. The ICAI also clarified that it has refrained from holding any exam on May 26 as the day will be celebrated as Buddha Purnima.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India conducts the prestigious Chartered Accountancy exams which registers the participation of lakhs of students from the Commerce stream every year. The students who qualify some of the toughest CA exams spread over the years pass out as qualified Chartered Accountants.