  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICAI announces CA Final, Intermediate Exam schedule, check details

By: |
February 19, 2021 6:40 PM

As per the schedule released by the ICAI, the intermediate Group 1 exam under the old scheme will be held on four dates in the month of May- May 22, May 24, May 27 and May 29. Similarly the exam dates for the Group 2 exam under the old scheme are- May 31, June 02 and June 04.

Candidates who are appearing in Group 2 exam under the new scheme will be writing their papers on June 2, June 4 and June 6.

In a significant development for the Chartered Accountancy students, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to conduct the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam in the month of May this year. The ICAI has released the exam dates for the intermediate (IPC) as well as the dates for the final (new and old scheme) on its website, the Indian Express reported. As per the schedule released by the ICAI, the intermediate Group 1 exam under the old scheme will be held on four dates in the month of May- May 22, May 24, May 27 and May 29. Similarly the exam dates for the Group 2 exam under the old scheme are- May 31, June 02 and June 04.

As for the exam dates under the new scheme are concerned, according to the schedule released by the ICAI, the group 1 exam under the new scheme are scheduled to be conducted on May 22, May 23, May 27 and May 29. Candidates who are appearing in Group 2 exam under the new scheme will be writing their papers on June 2, June 4 and June 6.

Related News

As far as the exam dates for students appearing in the final course group 1 exam are concerned, the ICAI has decided to conduct the final course group 1 exam for both under old as well as new scheme on May 21, May 23, May 25 and May 28. Similarly the final course group 2 exams will be conducted by the ICAI on May 30, June 1, June 3 and June 5. The ICAI also clarified that it has refrained from holding any exam on May 26 as the day will be celebrated as Buddha Purnima.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India conducts the prestigious Chartered Accountancy exams which registers the participation of lakhs of students from the Commerce stream every year. The students who qualify some of the toughest CA exams spread over the years pass out as qualified Chartered Accountants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. ICAI announces CA Final Intermediate Exam schedule check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi appeals students to adopt ‘nation first’ approach while finding solutions to problems
2ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam 2021: Registration process open till March 1, check details
3Nursery admission process begins in Delhi; application window will close on March 4