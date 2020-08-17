ICAI aims to go global with new CMA course

The ICAI is the largest CMA body in Asia and second largest in the world, with over 5 lakh students on roll and 85,000 qualified CMAs under its fold.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), which regulates the cost and management accountancy (CMA) profession in the country, is now going global. It has made the ‘employability & techno-skill development training programme’ in its CMA curriculum for intermediate students mandatory from August 2020 batch onwards.

“Students pursuing the CMA course should possess robust employability skills to become future-ready professionals,” said CMA Balwinder Singh, president, ICAI, during the e-career awareness programme organised in association with Calcutta University on August 8.

“We are launching SAP Finance Power User Course, Microsoft Certification, Cambridge University Certification and E-filing as a bouquet of World Class Employability and Techno-Skill Training facilities for intermediate students from August batch onwards. This step, coupled with online exam facility for students (from home/centre-specific), I believe takes ICAI global.”

The ICAI is the largest CMA body in Asia and second largest in the world, with over 5 lakh students on roll and 85,000 qualified CMAs under its fold.