IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: Check section-wise analysis of slot III paper

IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has conducted the PO examinations on Saturday in different slots of the day. The examinations will also be held on October 14, 20 and 21. Due to a large number of applications, the recruiting body conducts the examination in different time slots and days.

Here is the analysis of slot III of the IPBS PO examination held on October 13 by Mr Mohan Prasad, Mentor, Career Launcher. In the third slot of the examination, a total of 100 questions were asked in 60 minutes. All sections except the English language were available in Hindi also. As per the exam rules, every correct answer had 1 mark while there was a negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect answer. The IBPS conducted its PO examination today in four-time slots.

The overall difficulty level of the English language section was easy to moderate. Reading Comprehension was based on the economy.

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty Reading Comprehension (Economy based) 6 Moderate Spot the Error 8 Moderate-Difficult Cloze Test 5 Easy-Moderate Sentence Improvement . 5 Moderate Fill in the blanks 6 Easy-Moderate

The quantitative aptitude sections consisted of 3 sets of data interpretation and the overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude:

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty Number Series (Series Completion) 6 Moderate Data Interpretation (Bar Graph) 5 Moderate Data Interpretation (Table) 5 Moderate Data Interpretation (Caselet) 5 Moderate Comparison of Variables: Quadratic Equations 5 Easy-Moderate Profit, Loss and Discount 1 Moderate Simple Interest & Compound Interest 1 Moderate Age based problem 1 Easy – Moderate Miscellaneous (Quant based) 6

The Reasoning Ability section was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were four different sets of based on various kinds of Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. There were no questions based on Syllogism in this exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Reasoning Ability:

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty AR (Data Arrangement – Floor based) 6 Moderate AR (Linear Seating Arrangement) 5 Moderate AR (Data Arrangement – Month based) 5 Moderate AR (Square Seating Arrangement) 5 Moderate Coding-Decoding 5 Easy-Moderate Mathematical Inequalities 5 Easy- Moderate Puzzles – Alphabet based 1 Easy- Moderate Puzzles – Number based 1 Easy- Moderate Miscellaneous 2 Easy- Moderate

If one goes by a detailed breakup of the examination, the sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018 is given below

Sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018:

Subject General SC/ST/OBC English Language (Out of 30) 5-7.5 3-5 Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35) 7.5-9.5 5-7 Reasoning Ability (Out of 35) 10-12.5 7-9 Overall Objective Test (Out of 100) 50.5-53.5 OBC: 49.5-52.5 SC: 40-44 ST: 33.5-35.5

Section Total Questions Level of difficulty Good Attempts Time taken (in minutes) English Language 30 Easy – Moderate 18-20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 35 Moderate 17-20 20 Reasoning Ability 35 Easy-Moderate 20-22 20 Total 100 Moderate 55-62 60

IBPS, had in August, invited applications for around 4000 vacancies and the online registration began on August 14 and ended on September 4, 2018. The Main exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018.