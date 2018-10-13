IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: Check section-wise analysis of slot III paper

IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has conducted the PO examinations on Saturday in different slots of the day. The examinations will also be held on October 14, 20 and 21. Due to a large number of applications, the recruiting body conducts the examination in different time slots and days.
Here is the analysis of slot III of the IPBS PO examination held on October 13 by Mr Mohan Prasad, Mentor, Career Launcher. In the third slot of the examination, a total of 100 questions were asked in 60 minutes. All sections except the English language were available in Hindi also. As per the exam rules, every correct answer had 1 mark while there was a negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect answer. The IBPS conducted its PO examination today in four-time slots.
The overall difficulty level of the English language section was easy to moderate. Reading Comprehension was based on the economy.
|
Topic
|
Number of Questions
|
Level of Difficulty
|Reading Comprehension (Economy based)
|
6
|
Moderate
|Spot the Error
|
8
|
Moderate-Difficult
|Cloze Test
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|Sentence Improvement.
|
5
|
Moderate
|Fill in the blanks
|
6
|
Easy-Moderate
The quantitative aptitude sections consisted of 3 sets of data interpretation and the overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.
Quantitative Aptitude:
|
Topic
|
Number of Questions
|
Level of Difficulty
|Number Series (Series Completion)
|
6
|
Moderate
|Data Interpretation (Bar Graph)
|
5
|
Moderate
|Data Interpretation (Table)
|
5
|
Moderate
|Data Interpretation (Caselet)
|
5
|
Moderate
|Comparison of Variables: Quadratic Equations
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|Profit, Loss and Discount
|
1
|
Moderate
|Simple Interest & Compound Interest
|
1
|
Moderate
|Age based problem
|
1
|
Easy – Moderate
|Miscellaneous (Quant based)
|
6
The Reasoning Ability section was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were four different sets of based on various kinds of Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. There were no questions based on Syllogism in this exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
Reasoning Ability:
|
Topic
|
Number of Questions
|
Level of Difficulty
|AR (Data Arrangement – Floor based)
|
6
|
Moderate
|AR (Linear Seating Arrangement)
|
5
|
Moderate
|AR (Data Arrangement – Month based)
|
5
|
Moderate
|AR (Square Seating Arrangement)
|
5
|
Moderate
|Coding-Decoding
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|Mathematical Inequalities
|
5
|
Easy- Moderate
|Puzzles – Alphabet based
|
1
|
Easy- Moderate
|Puzzles – Number based
|
1
|
Easy- Moderate
|Miscellaneous
|
2
|
Easy- Moderate
If one goes by a detailed breakup of the examination, the sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018 is given below
Sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018:
|
Subject
|
General
|
SC/ST/OBC
|English Language (Out of 30)
|
5-7.5
|
3-5
|Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35)
|
7.5-9.5
|
5-7
|Reasoning Ability (Out of 35)
|
10-12.5
|
7-9
|Overall Objective Test (Out of 100)
|
50.5-53.5
|
OBC: 49.5-52.5
SC: 40-44
ST: 33.5-35.5
|Section
|
Total Questions
|
Level of difficulty
|
Good Attempts
|
Time taken (in minutes)
|English Language
|
30
|
Easy – Moderate
|
18-20
|
20
|Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
Moderate
|
17-20
|
20
|Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
Easy-Moderate
|
20-22
|
20
|Total
|
100
|
Moderate
|
55-62
|
60
IBPS, had in August, invited applications for around 4000 vacancies and the online registration began on August 14 and ended on September 4, 2018. The Main exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018.