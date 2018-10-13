IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: Check section-wise analysis of slot III paper

​​​
The examinations will also be held on October 14, 20 and 21.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 13, 2018 5:49 PM
Due to a large number of applications, the recruiting body conducts the examination in different time slots and days.

IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has conducted the PO examinations on Saturday in different slots of the day. The examinations will also be held on October 14, 20 and 21. Due to a large number of applications, the recruiting body conducts the examination in different time slots and days.

Here is the analysis of slot III of the IPBS PO examination held on October 13 by Mr Mohan Prasad, Mentor, Career Launcher. In the third slot of the examination, a total of 100 questions were asked in 60 minutes. All sections except the English language were available in Hindi also. As per the exam rules, every correct answer had 1 mark while there was a negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect answer. The IBPS conducted its PO examination today in four-time slots.

The overall difficulty level of the English language section was easy to moderate. Reading Comprehension was based on the economy.

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty
Reading Comprehension (Economy based)

6

Moderate
Spot the Error

8

Moderate-Difficult
Cloze Test

5

Easy-Moderate
Sentence Improvement.

5

Moderate
Fill in the blanks

6

Easy-Moderate

 

The quantitative aptitude sections consisted of 3 sets of data interpretation and the overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude:

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty
Number Series (Series Completion)

6

Moderate
Data Interpretation (Bar Graph)

5

Moderate
Data Interpretation (Table)

5

Moderate
Data Interpretation (Caselet)

5

Moderate
Comparison of Variables: Quadratic Equations

5

Easy-Moderate
Profit, Loss and Discount

1

Moderate
Simple Interest & Compound Interest

1

Moderate
Age based problem

1

Easy – Moderate
Miscellaneous (Quant based)

6

 

The Reasoning Ability section was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were four different sets of based on various kinds of Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. There were no questions based on Syllogism in this exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Reasoning Ability:

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty
AR (Data Arrangement – Floor based)

6

Moderate
AR (Linear Seating Arrangement)

5

Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – Month based)

5

Moderate
AR (Square Seating Arrangement)

5

Moderate
Coding-Decoding

5

Easy-Moderate
Mathematical Inequalities

5

Easy- Moderate
Puzzles – Alphabet based

1

Easy- Moderate
Puzzles – Number based

1

Easy- Moderate
Miscellaneous

2

Easy- Moderate

 

If one goes by a detailed breakup of the examination, the sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018 is given below

Sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018:

Subject

General

SC/ST/OBC
English Language (Out of 30)

5-7.5

3-5
Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35)

7.5-9.5

5-7
Reasoning Ability (Out of 35)

10-12.5

7-9
Overall Objective Test (Out of 100)

50.5-53.5

OBC: 49.5-52.5

SC: 40-44

ST: 33.5-35.5

 

Section

Total Questions

Level of difficulty

Good Attempts

Time taken (in minutes)
English Language

30

Easy – Moderate

18-20

20
Quantitative Aptitude

35

Moderate

17-20

20
Reasoning Ability

35

Easy-Moderate

20-22

20
Total

100

Moderate

55-62

60

IBPS, had in August, invited applications for around 4000 vacancies and the online registration began on August 14 and ended on September 4, 2018. The Main exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018.

