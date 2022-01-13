IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021 declared on official website; how to check and download result

Candidates must know that the result has been announced for the Online Preliminary Examination which took place in December 2021.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021 has been out today, on January 13, 2022. Candidates can now check and download their score card by visiting the official website – ibps.in. Candidates must know that the result has been announced for the Online Preliminary Examination which took place in December 2021.

The result for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 was expected to be announced in the third week of January last year. But surprisingly, the result got declared today. The Mains examination will be conducted after this. The result of this exam will reflect on the website till January 19, 2022.

In order to download the result, candidates would require their Registration number and Password. Here’s how to download.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021: How to download score card

1- Visit official website – ibps.in

2- Now on the homepage, click on the link, ‘IBPS Clerk Prelims result’

3- Enter your login details and your score card will appear on the screen.

4- Check the result and download the copy for future references.

Important notice

Candidates must note that the marks for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 would be released in a few days on the official website for all the candidates. At present, the results have been out only for the candidates who have qualified for the Mains Examination. Moreover, the marks obtained in Prelims will not be taken as a final selection. Marks scored in the Mains exams will be considered as final selection. Also, there will be no interview round for IBPS Clerk Recruitment.