IBM, IIT Delhi collaborate for AI research

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 10:28 PM

AI solutions will be trained to comprehend complex questions using natural language techniques and derive new insights using domain knowledge, it added.

Tech giant IBM and IIT-Delhi Thursday announced that the academic institution will join the AI Horizons Network as part of a multi-year research collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI). The aim is to discover novel AI techniques which can help organisations take informed decisions by being able to logically reason with their AI systems, a statement said.

AI solutions will be trained to comprehend complex questions using natural language techniques and derive new insights using domain knowledge, it added. IBM researchers will partner with students and professors from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Delhi to address this issue and conduct joint research to inculcate in AI systems some key traits like reasoning, comprehension and inferencing, it said.

