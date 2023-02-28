IB schools emerge as talk of the town, but are these schools affordable?

While India pushes for internationalisation of education, IB (International Baccalaureate) schools appear to have gained momentum among Indian students seeking foreign education. According to a study ‘Rise of IB Schools in India’, it is safe to assume that about 40 schools are added to the number of international schools every year in India. “Even though this constitutes four percent of the total number of private schools in India, it is a sizable chunk increasing faster than expected,” Dilip K Prasad, associate professor, UiT The Arctic University of Norway, and the author of the study, noted.

However, the fees structure at IB schools can range from a few lakhs to a few crores per annum. The average amount charged by most international schools is more than $10,000 which is equivalent to approximately Rs 8.28 lakh per student. In comparison to the nominal per capita income of Indians, which is Rs 1.97 lakh, the option is restricted to families with significant income sources. “For lower income groups, international education, in such a scenario, is still a distant dream,” industry analysts opined.

India which currently has 212 IB schools is believed to be fifth highest in the world- educating thousands of students, according to the International Baccalaureate (IB) website. Globally, this number goes up to 5,500 schools offering education to 1.95 million students aged between three to 19 across 160 countries.

Nevertheless, IB Schools are said to prepare students based on international standards. “Earlier IB was considered by only those who wanted to study abroad, but now, with the degree of flexibility and level-playing field the programme offers, learners prepare to take up professional programmes giving them a competitive edge to perform well in Indian universities as well,” Aparna Prasad, founder, Knowledgeum Academy, an IB school based in Bengaluru, said.

Another aspect why students prefer to study in IB schools is that it allows them to apply to Indian Universities for an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU) upon release of their results, and directly approach the eligibility department of their selected universities, experts said. Furthermore, studying in IB schools increases the chances of getting selected in an international university due to its widely recognised curriculum, they added.

The education system in IB schools consists of Primary Years Programme (PYP) for three to 12 age groups, Middle Years Programme (MYP) for 11-16, Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) for 16 to 19.