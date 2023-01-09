IAF Agniveervayu: When and where is the exam? Check all important details here

The Indian Air Force announced the exam city and date for the candidates, who applied for the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023, and are now set to write the Phase 1 Online Exam. The candidates can check the date of the examination and cities by visiting the official website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The candidates will get their admit card 24 to 48 hours prior to the examination.

Here are steps to to check exam date and city

Step 1: Candidates will have first to visit the official website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Step 2: They have to click on the link given for 01/2023 exam city and date

Step 3: The candidates will have to enter their credentials such as email id, password and security caption

Step 4: Now, you can view the exam city and date

The candidates who have applied for Agniveervayu must be Indian citizens. The age bracket of the candidates should be between 17 ½ and 21 years. The applicant should be unmarried carrying a certificate for the same at the time of enrolment. If a candidate is found to be married or marries during his tenure, his candidature will stand dismissed.

For male candidates, the minimum height should be 152.5 cm, while females should be 152 cm. The weight of the candidates should be proportionate to height and age. The minimum chest circumference of male candidates will be 77 cm while their chest expansion should be at least 5 cm. The chest wall for female candidates should be well proportioned with a minimum range of expansion of 5 cm, reported IE.

The candidates, who have applied for IAF Agniveervayu, should have normal hearing, healthy gums with a good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points. Also, they should not have undergone corneal surgery.

As for corrected vision, the candidates must bring the prescription and spectacle, if they use it. The prescription should not be more than one month old and it must have the signature, stamp and registration number of the eye specialist.

As per the report, the female candidates will have to face gynaecology test, gender and pregnancy exam.