Hyphen partners with Scaler, aims to establish six Scalerverse properties across five metro cities

Hyphen, an experiential living community has announced a partnership with Scaler, a tech-based upskilling startup to enable a learning and networking experience. Scaler recently announced the launch of Scalerverse, a new community living space for Scaler mentors, trainees, teachers and employees. The first property with Hyphen was launched in HSR, Bangalore and the companies plan to launch six more Scalerverse properties across key cities, including Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi National Capital Region.

The co-living space also aims to foster a seamless transition from work to education without additional commuting hassles and provide an opportunity to experience collaboration and community living, under the same roof.

As a part of the partnership, members will have exclusive access to premium facilities such as co- working spaces, enterprise-grade internet, common rooms, library, game rooms, round- the-clock housekeeping services, and 24×7 security. According to an official statement, the contemporary community living space, which is open for all Scaler community members, will also provide accommodations for friends and families of its members.

“With this collaboration, we aim to expand the footprints of Scalerverse and launch multiple spaces for Scaler ecosystem partners and learners”, said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit.

