Hyderabad University partners with TimesPro to offer PG diploma programmes in management

The programme will be conducted via TimesPro’s Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

Written by FE Education
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has collaborated with TimesPro to offer management programmes in India and overseas, as per an official statement. The collaboration aims to commence with the introduction of six programmes catering to various industry domains.  

According to the statement, the MoU was signed by Devesh Nigam, registrar, University of Hyderabad and Arun Kabra, CFO, president enterprise business, TimesPro on January 11, 2023. Present in the event were B J Rao, vice-chancellor, Mary Jessica, dean, School of Management Studies, S Jeelani, director CDVL, I Lokananda Reddy, UoH, Kuldeep Pareek and MVR Padma Raju, TimesPro,among others. 

Furthermore, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and TimesPro will offer the Diploma in Project Management (DPM), Business Management, Business Finance Management (DBFM), Business Analytics (DBA), Digital Marketing Management and Financial Wellbeing and Wealth Management programmes. 

“These programmes shall be for students across the globe through the Centre for Distance Virtual and Learning (CDVL) with the support of School of Management studies at the University. Students will stand to earn 40 credits that qualify for the Academic Bank of Credit. These credits can be utilised for a master’s degree in future,” it said. 

The programmes will go LIVE over the forthcoming months and will be conducted via TimesPro’s Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. 

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 01:04:20 pm