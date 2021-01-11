Hyderabad: Schools in Telangana to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from February 1

Telangana schools get go ahead from CM for resuming classes (Representative Image)

The Telangana government has given green signal for the opening of schools in the state. After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked schools to reopen for classes 9 and above from February 1. All intermediate and degree classes will also commence from the first of the next month.

The CM was addressing the District Collectors conference at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday when he asked the school officials to make necessary arrangements for opening the classes from February 1.

Classes to be conducted for std 9th and above from February 1st. Intermediate and Degree classes to also commenced from Feb 1st: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao pic.twitter.com/nmCX0FgzYv — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

The Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the Education Ministry that all school authorities, students and teachers have to adhere to are maintaining social distancing, wearing facemasks, body temperature checks at the entrance and the ones with symptoms of cold and cough should be denied entry. The schools need to install hand sanitisers at entrance and elevators and classrooms have to be properly sanitized.

The Education and Home Ministries have categorically said that schools cannot force students to attend classes. Those who choose not to go to school can attend online classes. Students who are going to school cannot go every day. Attendance will be periodic on alternate days or every two days.

Chandrasekhar Rao also asked officials to complete all promotions of government officials at respective departments and fill the vacant positions. He also directed to complete the project of building-integrated markets and Vaikuntha Dhaman in urban areas to meet the requirements of the local population.

Meanwhile, other State governments have also given a go head to open schools for higher classes. Bihar schools reopened from January 4 for students of Classes 9 to 12. Odisha and Kerala also resumed schools from standard 10 to 12 in the first two weeks of January. The Central University of Kerala (CUK) resumed the regular classes on January 4.

Delhi, however, is waiting for the vaccination drive to start before taking any decision.