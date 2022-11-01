Hyderabad colleges, educational institutes directed to set up anti-drug committee in campus

Colleges and other educational institutes in Hyderabad have been directed to constitute anti-drug committee in the campus. The mandate has been given by City Police Commissioner C V Anand who issued a notification for the same.

Each committee should comprise a minimum of five members drawn from faculty and students, a press release from the city police said. The panel is primarily tasked to prevent drug abuse by equipping young people with the life skills to deal with different situations. This would prevent them towards turning to drugs and resist peer pressure to use the banned substances, the release added.

“A safe environment enables students to channelise their energies properly and evolve as responsible citizens. To ensure such a milieu, the committees should work with determination,” Anand said.

The release further mentioned that since the colleges returned to normalcy after the pandemic-induced disruption during the last two years, the police have now taken up a double pronged strategy-legal action alongside sensitising the youngsters which eventually cuts down the demand side in the illicit drug trade.

These committees will further liaise with the local police to tip off on usage or possession or sale or purchase of drugs. Citizens can inform the Hyderabad Police Narcotics Enforcement Wing through specified phone numbers, the release informed.

With inputs from PTI

