Challenges faced by students in a hybrid learning mode and how to address them

By Yogesh Makkar

A hybrid learning approach will eventually become the pinnacle of the educational landscape.

The physical classroom as we know it is changing and evolving in new ways. As a result, students have more access and get better results overall with hybrid learning models that blend the real and virtual worlds.

The popularity of remote learning as a hybrid component has grown due to several variables, including COVID surges, reaching students in remote areas, a lack of transportation options, and even the recent rise in work schedule flexibility.

Wandering Young Minds

In a hybrid learning setting, first and foremost, a significant challenge for students is taking charge of their education. A great deal of self-motivation, time management, and sustained attention are needed for remote learning in the face of distractions that students would not generally encounter in a traditional classroom.

Teachers struggle to monitor students as closely digitally as they can in a classroom. From behind a screen, keeping control of a class becomes more challenging, allowing students to concentrate and study.

Students may fall behind in their work and not take it as seriously as they would in a regular classroom setting due to lack of focus, low motivation, and increased distractions.

Solution: Involve them through interactive lessons.

Teachers can strengthen their attention to detail and take extra care to spot disengagement indicators, such as not participating in conversations, side activities, and wandering eyes, to stop distractions in their tracks. In addition, teachers can use EdTech tools to enhance class discussions and quizzes, distribute time-management apps among students, and make classes more engaging.

Static in the Communications Channel

Communication gaps exist between students and teachers and between students and their peers when learning in a virtual environment. However, since technology allows us to chat, send messages, share files, and even screens, it might not seem like a big deal.

However, whenever communication shifts platforms, the inability to read facial expressions and unclear body language can make it challenging for teachers to determine whether a student may be lost or in need of extra time.

Students might quickly fall behind when there is a misunderstanding if they don’t speak up and the teacher keeps moving at the same pace.

Solution: Recorded and Easy-Share Lessons

Confusion can be addressed by clearly defining expectations for both verbal and written work and by recording and posting classes so that students can review the subject whenever they like. In addition, allowing for several channels of contact between students and teachers enables students to ask for assistance in the most suitable way.

Teachers should encourage students to message or contact them during office hours and be available via email if they inquire if there are any questions during class. To ensure everyone is on the same page, using video conferencing software to allow both group conversations and one-on-one check-ins is a fantastic way to communicate consistently with students.

Mid-lesson technological issues

One or more technical issues, such as a slow or unstable internet connection, low battery, a broken camera or microphone, or any number of others, can significantly hinder a student’s ability to learn and interact with teachers and other students.

Overall, lack of access to adequate technology has been a significant barrier all over the nation, strongly linked to the variety of financial challenges students face. This has had an outsized impact on the technology available to some students or even whole districts.

Whatever the reason, every time teachers have technological issues, it takes away from crucial instructional time and hinders the entire class’s progress. In addition, when teachers aren’t prepared to address problems with the available technology immediately, troubleshooting during a session can quickly become a stressful situation.

The solution: Tech training and learning valuable tools

By receiving significant training in technology, teachers can handle typical problems and guide students through any technological obstacles they may encounter in the classroom.

When dealing with computer issues that interfere with class time, recording lessons, presentations, and lectures can significantly assist students in reviewing anything they might have missed. Despite being more difficult said than done, getting dependable technology is essential to offering students, whether they are in the classroom or at home, a consistent learning experience. To guarantee that all students have access to quality education and to reduce tech-related issues in all settings, administrators should view adequate educational technology as a worthwhile investment.

Isolation Online

Despite the conveniences of at-home education, isolation can have a negative impact. Collaborating with classmates, building relationships with teachers, or simply socializing with friends when participating remotely from your room or kitchen table is considerably more challenging.

Students’ communication abilities, self-confidence, and capacity for teamwork may all suffer due to the connection. Although students are more used to socializing online than ever before, it does not take the place of verbal contact and in-person camaraderie.

Solution: Simple Collaboration

The use of EdTech is one of the best ways to foster connectivity among hybrid students, whether they are online or in-person. Tools like smart displays encourage student cooperation and dynamic communication through screen sharing, in-class participation, real-time comments, and other features. In addition, it provides engaging, enjoyable group-building exercises that promote collaborative thinking and problem-solving among the kids.

Group conversations that promote honest communication, community building, and open dialogue among students also help them develop their interpersonal and public speaking skills. Another option to interact electronically with students is to give verbal feedback on their work. You may also set up peer reviews so that students can interact with one another, share ideas, and pick up knowledge from their peers.

Final Thoughts

The idea of hybrid learning is gaining ground and can significantly increase educational access while accommodating various learning styles. There are, nevertheless, a few significant difficulties to be mindful of. Regardless, everyone can enjoy the benefits of hybrid learning if everyone is aware of the problems and how to solve them.

The author is the founder. director at Kapdec, an academy for e-learning.

