Hybrid is the most preferred learning model

Students, teachers, parents prefer hybrid learning model: HP study

The education system witnessed massive disruption due to the ongoing pandemic. With the resulting rise in online learning, how educators teach in the classroom has also changed. The HP India Future of Learning Study 2022 has found that 98% parents and 99% of teachers surveyed attribute learning continuity to online education. “An overwhelming 91% of students believe that online learning supplements traditional classroom learning,” the study noted.

It found there is an overwhelming preference for the hybrid learning model across students, teachers and parents, and they want to continue with online learning in some form even after traditional classrooms resume.

Students

Better understanding through a blended online and classroom learning approach, more personal free time to pursue hobbies, and longer memory retention emerged as the key reasons students prefer hybrid learning.

Hybrid learning can also reduce learning disruptions due to extreme weather conditions or other law & order issues that hinder movement of people. “Alarming pollution levels, heat waves, floods and many other natural calamities have often resulted in unscheduled shutdowns of schools. But with the adoption of hybrid learning, learning can continue uninterrupted,” the study noted.

Digital divide

The pandemic brought to the fore the digital divide in India. While the government is taking steps towards improving digital infrastructure, corporates and NGOs can also play a major role in closing that gap.

Ketan Patel, MD, HP India, told FE that digital should not create a division in the society. “We are making sure digital is brought to even the smallest towns,” he said.

HP India has earlier launched an initiative called the World on Wheels—it’s a bus that takes around 20 PCs to rural areas, providing students with online education.

“There is a lot of work to be done, but a lot of work is also happening in this area, by corporates via CSR activities and by NGOs; corporates also have to invest in building skills because even corporates need a skilled workforce in the future,” Patel added.

Impact of online learning

While teachers pointed out better work-life balance as one of the key benefits of online learning, 82% of teachers surveyed said they need more tools to facilitate better online learning, while 74% feel that they require more training to use technology-based tools that could enhance their pedagogical skills.

PC is the right tool

The humble personal computer (including laptops) has emerged as the ideal choice for hybrid learning. In the HP study, 88% teachers, 72% students and 89% parents said PCs are ideal for digital learning. Patel added: Reduced eye strain, easier transfer of multiple files and better functionality are the key reasons for PCs to emerge as the ideal choice.