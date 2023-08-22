Hull York Medical School invites applications for aspiring healers

Hull York Medical School (HYMS) has invited applications from aspiring healers to join its medical education programme. Applications are open for the upcoming academic year 2023-24. The new session will start on September 5, 2023. The deadline to apply for the course is October 16, 2023.

Nestled in the heart of two vibrant cities, Hull and York, Hull York Medical School aims to offer a dynamic learning environment that combines cutting-edge medical research with hands-on clinical experience. The course is apt for recent graduates or those who plan to change their career and share a passion for medicine.

Key features of the medical course:

Innovative Curriculum: The curriculum reflects the latest advancements in medical science, focusing on evidence-based practice, clinical reasoning, and patient-centered care. Students are exposed to a wide range of medical specialties, ensuring a well-rounded education that prepares them for the diverse challenges of modern healthcare. Clinical Exposure: From the outset, students can engage with patients in real-world clinical settings, honing their clinical skills and bedside manner under the guidance of experienced healthcare professionals. This early patient interaction sets the foundation for a holistic approach to medicine. Research Opportunities: At HYMS, research is integrated into the curriculum, allowing students to explore their scientific curiosity and contribute to the medical field’s ongoing progress. The school’s strong research partnerships provide students access to cutting-edge laboratories and resources. Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Students have the chance to work alongside professionals from various healthcare disciplines, fostering a comprehensive understanding of patient care. Supportive Community: Students receive personalised attention from dedicated faculty members who are invested in their success. The school’s pastoral care system ensures students have the support they need to thrive academically and emotionally. State-of-the-Art Facilities: HYMS boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including modern lecture halls, simulation centers, and clinical skills labs. These resources provide students with a realistic learning environment to develop their practical skills.

Hull York Medical School (HYMS) is a joint medical school between the University of Hull and the University of York.