Huge increase in number of MBBS seats in India, says Ashok Gehlot

There has been an increase in the number of seats in medical courses in India, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said. He added that the initiative to increase medical seats in colleges across the country was taken by the Congress-led UPA government. “Fortunately, the NDA government carried it forward. Therefore, the number of (medical) colleges in country is increasing,” he said.

The chief minister announced that soon all 33 districts of Rajasthan will have a medical college. He said industrialist Gautam Adani had recently announced plans to construct medical colleges in two districts of the state.

The chief minister made the announcement while speaking during a meeting with the principals of medical colleges and other officials of the state government. He also reviewed the implementation of various schemes of the state government and delivery of health services in hospitals.

“Seats of MBBS, MD have increased. This is a kind of a revolution. Tell me, did we think 10 years ago that this kind of change would come? There used to be 50-100 seats in medical colleges,” Gehlot said.

He added that today there is a big jump in number of medical seats in the country. “The attention of the central and state governments has gone towards the medical sector,” he said.

The chief minister further said the principals of medical colleges bear the responsibility of ensuring quality education for students who would become doctors. He said the state government has introduced schemes like Chiranjeevi health insurance under which free treatment is provided to people in government hospitals. He reiterated his demand from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the scheme across the country, an official statement said.

Gehlot further directed authorities to ensure cleanliness and improve existing facilities in state government hospitals. He suggested that hospital authorities should impose fines on spitting and littering, work on reducing long queues, and focus on improving cleanliness and hygiene so that quality services are given to visitors.

The chief minister said there should be healthy competition between government hospitals for cleanliness and maintenance.

He said private hospitals are “looting” the public and there should be a check on it. He said private hospitals work with commercial objectives, but they should have a humanitarian approach.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Commission for child rights early warning system helps students return to schools

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn