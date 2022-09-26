SVKM’s NMIMS partners with HTWG Konstanz, Germany, for short study and research

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HTWG Konstanz, University of Applied Sciences, Germany, to enhance cooperation between the two institutions for five years.

According to an official statement, the collaboration is with NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME). Present in the MoU singing were Amrishbhai Patel, chancellor, NMIMS, and Sabine Rein, president, HTWG Konstanz, University of Applied Sciences, Germany.

Furthermore, the MoU includes opportunities for students related to research, internships, and short study programmes; faculty exchange for activities such as lectures, training, joint supervision of industry projects; offering mutually beneficial academic programmes.

“NMIMS has taken several giant steps over the last four decades to deliver quality education and has grown to a multi-disciplinary university. This MoU is a milestone in our journey to provide access to a global curriculum and exposure to faculty from different countries. It will help create industry-ready talent and better engineers who will be able to implement global best practices,” Amrishbhai Patel, chancellor, NMIMS, said.

