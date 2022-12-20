HTET Result 2022, final answer keys released at bseh.org.in, check how to download

HTET Result 2022, HTET Final Answer Keys 2022: The Board of Education Haryana, Bhiwani has released the results and final answer keys for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for levels 1, 2 and 3. The candidates who appeared in the exam held on December 3 and 4 can download the result and answer keys from the official website of www.bseh.org.in or www.haryanatet.in.

In order to access the HTET Result 2022, the candidates are required to enter their credentials on the respective website. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided the easy steps to download the results and answer keys. Candidates can follow the instructions and download their result and answer keys for future reference.

How to download HTET Result 2022, final answer keys?

Go to bseh.org.in to access the BSEH website

Click on the notification link that reads ‘HTET Result 2022, final answer keys of HTET 2022’ flashing on the homepage

You’ll be forwarded to a new page

To download HTET Result 2022, You need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button while for downloading HTET final answer keys, there are separate links available for each paper. You just need to click on the respective link

Then, the result and answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download HTET Result 2022, HTET final answer keys for future reference

Direct link to download HTET Result 2022 for PRT, PGT and TGT

Direct link to download HTET final answer keys 2022 for PRT, PGT and TGT

According to the reports, around 3, 05, 717 candidates have appeared in the exam at 504 centres out of which 2,18,033 candidates are women, 87, 678 are men and 6 are transgenders and the pass percentage is 14.27%.

HTET Result 2022: Minimum qualifying marks

To qualify in the HTET 2022, the candidates should have secured at least 60% of total marks. This criteria is for the candidates belonging to the UR/OBC category. The candidate must have secured at least 90 marks out of 150 marks. The candidates belonging to Backward categories of Haryana States should have secured at least 55% marks means 82 marks out of 150.