HTET Admit Card 2022: BSEH releases Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test call letters at bseh.org.in, link here

HTET Admit card 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana has finally uploaded the admit cards for Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 on its website. The candidates who applied for HTET 2022 can download their call letters using their credentials on the official website of HTET – bseh.org.in or through the website of Haryana TET – haryanatet.in.

To download the HTET admit cards, the candidates have to follow the instructions given below. The candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

How to download HTET Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of Haryana TET – haryanatet, bseh.org.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Haryana TET admit card’ flashing on the homepage

It will take you to the admit card login page.

Now, you need to enter your credentials such as roll number, application number, date of birth etc

The display will show the admit cards

Download Haryana TET admit card 2022 and save it for future reference

Haryana TET 2022 Date

The level-3 (PGT) exam will be held on December 3 at 327 examination centers from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m., according to the official schedule. At 504 examination centers, the level-2 (TGT) exam is scheduled for December 4. At 215 examination centers, the Level 1 (PRT) exam will be conducted in the morning (from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and in the evening (from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

Haryana TET 2022 Exam Pattern

The questions will be based on quantitative aptitude, Hindi and English, mathematics, reasoning, environmental studies, child development and pedagogy and others. There will be a total of 150 questions for 150 marks in the exam. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes. There won’t be any deductions for incorrect responses.

Haryana TET 2022 Direct Link

According to the data shared by the BSEH chairman VP Yadav, there are a total of 3,05,717 registered candidates to take this exam this year at 504 test centers. Of these, 2,18,033 candidates are female, 87,678 are male, and 6 are transgender. He also mentioned that of the 60,794 people who applied for the level-1 (PRT) exam, 42,888 were female, 17,904 were male, and 2 were transgender. Out of 1,49,430 candidates, level-2 (TGT) has 1,07,040 women, 42,387 men, and 3 transgender individuals; level-3 (PGT) has 68,105 women, 27,387 men, and 1 transgender individual.