HTET 2022 response sheets releasing today at bseh.org.in; check easy steps to download

HTET 2022 response sheets: The Board of Education Haryana, Bhiwani will release the OMR sheets for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for levels 1, 2 and 3 today, December 21. The candidates will be able to download the OMR sheets through the official website of BSEH – bseh.org.in, once released.

The board has already released HTET 2022 results on December 19 for the exam held on December 3 and 4. The candidates will be able to check their OMR sheets after paying Rs. 100. The download link will be available for up to 60 days. Candidates have been advised to check on the official website of BSEH for latest updates.

How to download BSEH HTET 2022 response sheets?

Visit the official website of BSEH – bseh.org.in

Click on the TET 2022 OMR flashing on the homepage

It will take you to the new tab

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha and click on submit button

Then, the option for OMR sheet will be displayed

You need to pay the amount of Rs. 100/- through online mode

Then, BSEH HTET 2022 OMR sheets will be opened

Candidates can download BSEH HTET 2022 OMR sheets and save it for future reference

According to media reports, around 2, 61, 380 candidates appeared for exam this year out of which 1,88,083 candidates were females, 73, 301 were male candidates and 5 were transgender.

According to the results, around 15.83 percent candidates have qualified in the level 1 (PRT), 16.46 percent of candidates qualified in level 2 (TGT) and 9.85 percent of candidates qualified in level 3 (PGT).