HSNC State Cluster University appoints Hemlata K Bagla as vice chancellor

HSNC State Cluster University has appointed Hemlata K Bagla as vice-chancellor, as per an official statement. According to it, the order was given by Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra and the chancellor of the university. Bagla is presently the principal of Kishinchand Chellaram College (KC College).

Furthermore, Bagla is an academician who has spent more than three decades as a teacher, researcher, and administrator. “She is a noted authority in Nuclear and Radiochemistry having guided students at Masters and PhD level for nearly 25 years,” the statement read. Her interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary research interests cover the spectrum of Chemical, Radiochemical, Biomedical and Nanotechnology, it further added.

She is currently the sole Indian scientist in the 15-member International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) global team working on the Coordinated Research Project on Medical Devices. She has also received a research grant from the Ministry of Industry, Government of India.

In addition, Bagla has been holding the additional charge of vice chancellor of HSNC University, Mumbai, and is also the Director of Niranjan Hiranandani School of Management and Real Estate (NHSMRE), a School under the University.

Furter, she has visited colleges for NAAC accreditation as the Chairperson of the NAAC Peer Review Committee. “As the First regularly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the fledgling HSNC State Cluster University, Mumbai, Professor Hemlata Bagla will be working hard towards achieving global recognition for the University,” the statement read.

Also Read: Mid-entries, extra allocations; DU takes steps for hassle-free admission

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn