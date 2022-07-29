HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 out: Check Kerala Plus 1 one time , admission allotment result at hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022: The directorate of General Education, DGE Kerala has announced the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 Results on its website. All registered students can visit the official website of hscap.kerala.gov.in to download their Trial Allotment results.

The link for checking the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 list has been activated on the official website. Candidates can check their results using their username and password. HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 has been declared for Kerala Plus One admissions for this academic year. Candidates can check the schools allotted to them based on which they can complete the admission procedure.

How and where to download HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022?

1. Go to the official website of HSCAP by DGE Kerala – hscap.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Trial Allotment Results’ link(s)’.

3. You will be redirected to the login page.

4. Now, enter your username and password.

5. Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

6. Candidates can download Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment and save it for future reference.

HSCAP Final Allotment List to be Released on 3rd August

HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 Results would be followed by the Kerala Plus One Final Allotment which will be released on August 3, 2022. Kerala Plus One Admissions 2022 would be considered based on the final allotment for all students.

Earlier, the directorate of General Education, DGE Kerala had extended the application date for Kerala HSCAP Plus One Admission 2022 by 25th July to accommodate CBSE and ICSE Board students. Therefore, only those students who applied for the Kerala HSCAP +1 Admission 2022 on or before the deadline will be considered for the admission process.

Candidates should note that HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Results are provisional in nature. In case of any errors, candidates will get a chance to get corrected the same before the final results. The final allotment list will be released on Aug 3. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.