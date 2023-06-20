HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment result 2023 out on hscap.kerala.gov.in – Details here

The first round allotment result of the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One or Class 11 admissions has been released by the Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala.

Students who applied can now check HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment results on the official website – hscap.kerala.gov.in or admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. Students can now check their Kerala Class 11 first allotment result by entering their login credentials – username, password and name of the district.

According to the official announcement, DGE Kerala received a total of 4,60,147 valid applications for 3,03,409 Class 11 seats in the state, out of which 2,41,104 candidates have been allotted seats in the first list, while the remaining 62,305 seats will be filled in further admission rounds.

The candidates who got selected in the first round need to note that they can apply for admission between June 19 and 21.

Additionally, students can access their allotment information through ‘Candidate Login-SWS’ and ‘First Allot Results’ link in the candidate login. Applicants are advised to keep close track of the official website for further information.