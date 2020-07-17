HS Result 2020: Check WBCHSE West Bengal Board class 12 Higher Secondary results at wbresults.nic.in today

West Bengal HS Result 2020, WBCHSE West Bengal Board Class 12 Higher Secondary results, Uccha Madhyamik latest update: The West Bengal HS Result 2020 mark sheet will be provided to students by July 31.

West Bengal HS Result 2020, WBCHSE West Bengal Board Class 12 Higher Secondary results, Uccha Madhyamik latest update: West Bengal Board class 12 Higher Secondary Uccha Madhyamik result 2020 will be declared today. The WBCHSE West Bengal Board Class 12 results will be out at wbresults.nic.in. The Higher Secondary result will be declared after 3.30 pm. Uccha Madhyamik candidates can check the hs result 2020 on the official website of wbresults.nic.in. Unlike West Bengal Madhyamik results 2020, there will be no merit list for Higher Secondary result 2020, the WBCHSE has revealed.

The West Bengal HS Result 2020 mark sheet will be provided to students by July 31. The Higher Secondary results 2020 are being released after exams for a few subjects had to be canceled due to an unprecedented Coronavirus COVID19 pandemic situation in West Bengal and India. The WBCHSE adopted an assessment scheme so that WBCHSE West Bengal Board Class 12 results can be declared.

The pending West Bengal Higher Secondary Exams 2020 were scheduled for July 2, 6, and 8. However, West Bengal decided to cancel those exams on June 26. West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2019 showed that a total of 8,16,243 candidates appeared. The overall Pass Percentage in the West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2019 was recorded at 86.92 percent. Boys managed 87.44 per cent and girls managed 85.30 per cent pass percentages, respectively in 2019