HRD Ministry launches alternative academic calendar for higher secondary education

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Wednesday published an alternative academic calendar for Classes 11 and 12. This alternative calendar has been developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The new academic calendar is flexible, suggestive and has clearly instructed the teachers and faculties on the use of different technological tools and social media platforms to educate students while they are at home amid the pandemic.

In a tweet, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “Released The Alternative Academic Calendar for Classes XI and XII developed by ncert today! This Calendar directs teachers on the use of various technological tools/social media tools to educate students while they are at home.”

Released The Alternative Academic Calendar for Classes XI and XII developed by @ncert today! This Calendar directs teachers on the use of various technological tools/social media tools to educate students while they are at home.

The calendar will cater to the needs of all children including Divyang children (Children with Special Need)- link for Audiobooks, Radio programmes, Video programmes, etc. will be included. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2020

This will empower our students, teachers, school principals, and parents to find out positive ways to deal with Covid-19 using on-line teaching-learning resources and help in the attainment of learning outcomes. Link of Alternative Academic Calendar:https://t.co/LsOyxrApSx — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2020

The minister added that the move will cater to the needs of all children including Divyang children. The calendar has been developed for all stages of school education. The academic calendar, initially, has been prepared for four weeks, after which it may be extended further. The calendar also focuses on various activities related to art education, health and physical education.

The country is facing a crisis due to the novel Coronavirus. The students are confined to their home as all educational institutes such as schools, colleges, universities, coaching classes are closed. The ministry had also launched various online learning platforms such as SWAYAM, NROER, e-pathshala, and Diksha.