HRD Ministry directs UGC to set up committee to probe allegations of sale of fake degrees

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) on Thursday took cognisance of the media reports into the allegations regarding the sale of fake degrees by certain universities. It directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to immediately constitute a high-level committee to inquire into the allegations. “In response to media reports, the Human Resource Development Ministry has ordered UGC to immediately constitute a high-level committee to enquire into the allegations regarding the sale of fake degrees by certain universities,” the ministry said in a statement.

The committee has been tasked to complete its enquiry within three weeks. “The committee is required to complete its enquiry within three weeks and identify institutions and individuals that have resorted to such illegal practices so that strict action can be taken against all concerned,” it said.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that he has instructed the concerned institutions to conduct a strict investigation into the matter. “Whoever is guilty, strict action will be taken against them,” he wrote on Twitter.

In an investigation, News18 revealed that it met some agents from an educational consultancy who claimed they would provide educational degrees without the need to attend classes or appear for examinations.

An agent from Navi Mumbai’s Koparkhairane-based consultancy said that he can provide degrees from two well-known universities and claimed to conclude the entire process within 45 days. The universities – Yashwantrao Chavan University and Solapur University – both of which are approved by the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The agent handed over the backdated degrees and assured that the entry of these forged documents would be done in the university’s records.

The investigation further showed that the charges for obtaining engineering, LLB and Ph.D vary from one university to another. The amount charged for an engineering degree was Rs 75,000 for a course of three years, while a law degree from a university in Uttar Pradesh can be bought for Rs 2 lakh.