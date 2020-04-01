HRD ministry directs CBSE to promote all class 1-8 students to next class

Published: April 1, 2020 6:23:19 PM

Students of class 9 and 11 will be promoted on school-based assessments conducted so far, he said, adding those not promoted this time can appear in school based tests online or offline.

The HRD ministry on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 to the next class in view of the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class or grade,” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said in a series of tweets.

“Students studying in classes IX & XI will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. Students not promoted this time can appear in school-based tests, online or offline,” Nishank tweeted.

