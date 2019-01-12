HRD Ministry approves Bharatiya Shiksha Board, paving way for Vedic and modern studies

Prakash Javadekar (File photo)

In a bid to open the country’s first national school board for Vedic education, the Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan (MSRVP) – an autonomous body falls under the Human Resource Development Ministry, is working to promote ‘ved vidya’. The ministry has given its approval for the setting of Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB). The decision took place in a meeting of the governing council of the MSRVP and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar in the national capital on Friday. According to The Indian Express, MoS for Law and Justice PP Chaudhary was also present at the meeting.

The ministry has allotted a week’s time to board for the preparation of board’s bylaws. As per IE, the board is likely to perform duties like other school boards, such as making the curriculum, conduct examination and certificates. Once it is fully established, the organisations such as Acharyakulam, Vidya Bharati schools, gurukuls will be benefited.

The decision to set up separate board was first taken by HRD Ministry in May 2016, when Smriti Irani was the minister. The decision was approved even the HRD Ministry refused to grant permission to a similar proposal moved by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev in 2015.

According to a report by The Indian Express on March 22, 2016, the proposal was submitted by Haridwar- based VERI (Vedic Education Research Institute). The education institute is run by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth. As per the proposal, there will be a Vedic Education Board which will be controlled by VERI. It will allow mixing of both traditional gurukul system and modern syllabus. However, the plan was red- flagged by the then Secretary of School education SC Khuntia citing that state’s approval for a private board might open doors from unrecognised school boards. But the ministry had silently put into action a plan to set up own boards for Vedic schools.