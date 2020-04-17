HRD Minister urges private schools to reconsider annual fee hike, quarterly fee payment structure

"A few states have taken positive steps to address school fee-related issues during lockdown, hope others will consider too," Nishank said in a series of tweets in Hindi.
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday urged private schools to reconsider their decisions on annual fee hike and collecting fee quarterly during the lockdown.
“I urge pvt schools to reconsider decisions on annual fee hike, collecting fee quarterly during lockdown. I hope state education departments will address the fee issue keeping in mind the concerns of parents and schools.
