HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar rubbishes rumours of making Hindi language compulsory; Watch video

Human Resource and Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday rubbished news of making Hindi Language compulsory for classes up to 8th. This statement by the minister comes after news spread that the HRD ministry is all set to make Hindi language mandatory for students upto class 8th across the nation in order to ensure a uniform syllabus everywhere. Several media reports have quoted sources saying that the nine-member K Kasturirangan committee has prepared some key recommendations in the draft report on the New Education Policy (NEP). They have also stated that the report has been submitted by the committee to the HRD Ministry last month before its tenure ended on December 31, 2018.

The draft of the New Education Policy reportedly recommended making Hindi language compulsory across all the states up to class 8th. Currently, Hindi is not mandatory in schools in various states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal, Assam and Andhra Pradesh.

Prakash Javadekar Took to Twitter today to clear any confusion regarding the making of Hindi language compulsory. He wrote, “The Committee on New Education Policy in its draft report has not recommended making any language compulsory. This clarification is necessitated in the wake of mischievous and misleading report in a section of the media. @narendramodi @PMOIndia”

The Education Policy is formulated by the government in order to promote education in the country. The last education policy was NEP was brought in 1986 and revised in 1992.