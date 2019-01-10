HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar rubbishes rumours of making Hindi language compulsory; Watch video

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 7:31 PM

Prakash Javadekar rubbished news of making Hindi Language compulsory for classes up to 8th. Here is what he has to say.

Prakash Javadekar, Hindi, Hindi language, education, New Education Policy, education policy in india, education newsHuman Resource and Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI)

Human Resource and Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday rubbished news of making Hindi Language compulsory for classes up to 8th. This statement by the minister comes after news spread that the HRD ministry is all set to make Hindi language mandatory for students upto class 8th across the nation in order to ensure a uniform syllabus everywhere. Several media reports have quoted sources saying that the nine-member K Kasturirangan committee has prepared some key recommendations in the draft report on the New Education Policy (NEP). They have also stated that the report has been submitted by the committee to the HRD Ministry last month before its tenure ended on December 31, 2018.

The draft of the New Education Policy reportedly recommended making Hindi language compulsory across all the states up to class 8th. Currently, Hindi is not mandatory in schools in various states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal, Assam and Andhra Pradesh.

Watch| No recommendation by education policy panel to make Hindi compulsory, says Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar Took to Twitter today to clear any confusion regarding the making of Hindi language compulsory. He wrote, “The Committee on New Education Policy in its draft report has not recommended making any language compulsory. This clarification is necessitated in the wake of mischievous and misleading report in a section of the media. @narendramodi @PMOIndia”

Prakash Javadekar on Twitter|

The Education Policy is formulated by the government in order to promote education in the country. The last education policy was NEP was brought in 1986 and revised in 1992.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar rubbishes rumours of making Hindi language compulsory; Watch video
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition