HR trends for 2020: Corporate investments into skilling will continue

By Chaitanya N Sreenivas

The talent market will continue to evolve in 2020 and beyond, changing at a faster pace than ever before. The focus on skill transformation will remain, as organisations will keep up their investments into reskilling and upskilling. The top two trends for 2020 would be:

Evolving talent pool: The ability to learn will rank high. For instance, organisations in the technology sector will consider a developer in one domain becoming a full-stack developer with broad capabilities a greater asset than someone who is doing well as a developer on a specific platform. While adaptability becomes vital, organisations across key industries would look for other skills such as soft skills, collaboration and teamwork. Companies would seek out talent that is comfortable with working alongside or leveraging emerging technologies like AI and data analytics. The capability to work with these technologies would be the new normal. On the supply side, new talent markets will emerge, as groups that are more diverse join the workforce. These diverse groups would include micropreneurs, contingent workers and vocational streams, in addition to traditional graduates.

The shift in talent management: Driven by niche technologies such as AI and machine learning, new ways of work will come to the fore. Organisations will now have the ability to sift through large pieces of (unstructured) data using AI models to provide meaningful, timely and customisable information that is actionable. This dashboard view will enable managers to take better decisions promptly, and cognitive insights will become part of the mainstream tools helping companies.

The author is vice-president & HR head, IBM India and South Asia