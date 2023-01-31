HPTET 2022 results out: Here’s how to check results, other details

The results of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 results were declared today (Tuesday). Those who are interested in checking their results can do so by visiting the official website of the board i.e. hpbose.org by entering the roll number available on the admit card or application number generated while registering for the exam

To check their results, candidates must first log in to the board’s website and use the details they had previously filled out.

The HPBOSE released the answer key for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test on January 4. It was conducted on four days in December: December 10,11, 12 and 25.

The HPTET conducted by HPBOSE is a state-level exam to determine the eligibility of candidates as teachers at primary and upper primary levels. It can be divided into two parts: the first one for candidates who are interested in teaching in grades one to five and the second one for those who are interested in teaching in classes six to eight.

HPTET 2022 Exam was conducted for the posts of Junior Basic Training (JBT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in arts, medical and non-medical fields, language teacher, Shastri, Punjabi and Urdu.

Meanwhile, the provisional answer key is available for seven subjects- TGT Arts, TGT Non-Medical, TGT Medical, Urdu, Punjabi, LT, and Shastri.