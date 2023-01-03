scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

HPBOSE results 2023: HP Board releases Class 10th, 12th Term 1 results – Details inside

Notably, candidates can apply for re-evaluation through their schools till January 17. The fees for re-evaluation is pegged at Rs 500 per subject.

Written by FE Knowledge Desk
HPBOSE results 2023: HP Board releases Class 10th, 12th Term 1 results – Details inside
Himachal Pradesh Board releases the term 1 result for class 10 and 12. (Representative image: IE)

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has on Tuesday declared the term 1 results for classes 10 and 12. According to a report published by The Indian Express, students, who wrote examinations, can now check the result at the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education: hpbose.org.

Candidates will be required to enter their roll number to check the results.

Also Read

Here are steps to check HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2023: 

Step 1: Students will have to visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org.

Also Read

Step 2: You have to go to the homepage, and click on the latest announcement section.

Step 3: Now, you need to click on the link for ‘HPBOSE 10th Result 2022-23’ or ‘HPBOSE 12th Result 2022-23’.

Step 4: You will have the display of the HPBOSE term 1 result on the screen.

Step 5: Now, you need to check the HPBOSE term 1 result and thereafter you have to download it for future reference.

Also Read

Notably, candidates can apply for re-evaluation through their schools till January 17. The fees for re-evaluation is pegged at Rs 500 per subject.

The term 1 exams for class 10 were held from September 15 to October 1 in the year of 2022. Class 12 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 till October 6 this year.

More Stories on
education

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 01:00:25 pm