HPBOSE results 2023: HP Board releases Class 10th, 12th Term 1 results – Details inside

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has on Tuesday declared the term 1 results for classes 10 and 12. According to a report published by The Indian Express, students, who wrote examinations, can now check the result at the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education: hpbose.org.

Candidates will be required to enter their roll number to check the results.

Here are steps to check HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2023:

Step 1: Students will have to visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org.

Step 2: You have to go to the homepage, and click on the latest announcement section.

Step 3: Now, you need to click on the link for ‘HPBOSE 10th Result 2022-23’ or ‘HPBOSE 12th Result 2022-23’.

Step 4: You will have the display of the HPBOSE term 1 result on the screen.

Step 5: Now, you need to check the HPBOSE term 1 result and thereafter you have to download it for future reference.

Notably, candidates can apply for re-evaluation through their schools till January 17. The fees for re-evaluation is pegged at Rs 500 per subject.

The term 1 exams for class 10 were held from September 15 to October 1 in the year of 2022. Class 12 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 till October 6 this year.