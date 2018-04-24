HPBOSE Result 2018: Full list of websites to check Class 12 scores

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the HP Board Class 12 examination 2018 between March 6 to March 29. (Representational image, PTI)

HPBOSE Result 2018: The Himachal Board Class 12 results are likely to be declared today i.e. April 24 by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE). Soon after the formal declaration of the HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2018, the students who had appeared for the examinations can check their respective results on its official website hpbose.org. The students are advised to keep their admit card or hall tickets handy in order to access their results quickly. Once the results are announced, they then have to click on the Class 12 results link and then enter their details in the fields provided and the results will appear on the screen.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the HP Board Class 12 examination 2018 between March 6 to March 29. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 72.89 percent and a total of 1,01,945 students had appeared in the Class 12 examinations. This year, over lakh candidates, have appeared for the exam. A large number of students will check the HP Board Class 12th Result 2018 simultaneously, therefore, there are chances that the official board website might experience some glitches. In such cases, candidates are advised to keep calm and wait for the website to get back on track.

Here is the full list of websites where you can check HPBOSE Result 2018:

1. hpbose.org

2. examresults.net

3. indiaresults.com.

About Himachal Pradesh Board:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its head-quarter at Shimla later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. At present, over 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board, and around 1846 examination centers throughout the state have been set up by the Board.

The Education Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and text books for school education in Himachal Pradesh besides conducting examinations based on courses listed. The Board every year conducts examination for classes 10th, 10+2, Junior Basic training (JBT) and Teachers Training Course (TTC).