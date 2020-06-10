HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 10th result: Pass percentage rises this year – list of toppers

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 10th result

HPBOSE 10th result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared Class 10th result. The pass percentage has improved substantially this year after witnessing downward trend since 2016. The pass percentage in 2020 stood at 68.11 per cent with over 70,571 students clearing the Class 10th exam out of 1.04 lakh who had appeared. In 2019, the pass percentage was 60.79 per cent.

Himachal Board chairperson Dr Suresh Kumar Soni said that 5,617 will have to take compartment exams and added that 27,197 students have failed in Himachal Class 10th Board examination.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11 board exams cancelled, students promoted on basis of half-yearly marks, attendance

List of toppers

# Tanu Kumari from Kangra topped HPBOSE Class 10th Board exams with 98.71 per cent marks.

# Hamirpur’s Kshitiz Sharma was ranked close second with 98.56 per cent marks.

# The third rank was shared by three students – Vansh Gupta from Bilaspur, Shagun Rana from Bhera Banjar in Kangra, and Anisha Sharma from Pantehra in Bilaspur. They all scored 98.43 per cent marks in Class 10th Board.

District-wise result

As far as district-wise result of HPBOSE is concerned, Bilaspur and Kangra were the best with eight students each from the two districts making it to the merit list. From Mandi four students featured in the list. Sirmaur, Shimla, Chamba and Una were represented by three students each. While two from Hamirpur and one from Solan also made it to the toppers list of Himachal Class 10th Board.