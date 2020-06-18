HPBose 12th Result 2020 declared: Check Himachal Pradesh (HP Board) +2 marks at hpbose.org

HPBoSE 12th results 2020 Results: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) today released the Class 12 results on its official website at hpbose.org.
HPBoSE 12th Board Exam 2020 Results: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) today released the Class 12 results on its official website at hpbose.org. In an official statement, HPBoSE had earlier said that the result of class 12 exam would be announced today at 11.30 am from the board office. In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Board further said that it would follow all social distancing guidelines while announcing results of Class 2 exams.
You can check the results of Himachal Pradesh class 12 eam results on the official website at hpbose.org.
(To be updated)
