  • MORE MARKET STATS

HPBose 12th Result 2020 declared: Check Himachal Pradesh (HP Board) +2 marks at hpbose.org

By: |
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:52 AM

HPBoSE 12th results 2020 Results: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) today released the Class 12 results on its official website at hpbose.org.

HPBoSE 12th Board Exam results 2020HPBoSE 12th Board Exam result 2020 has been declared. Representational image

HPBoSE 12th Board Exam 2020 Results: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) today released the Class 12 results on its official website at hpbose.org. In an official statement, HPBoSE had earlier said that the result of class 12 exam would be announced today at 11.30 am from the board office. In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Board further said that it would follow all social distancing guidelines while announcing results of Class 2 exams.

You can check the results of Himachal Pradesh class 12 eam results on the official website at hpbose.org.

Related News

 

(To be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. HPBose 12th Result 2020 declared Check Himachal Pradesh (HP Board) +2 marks at hpbose.org
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Scrap pending CBSE Class 10, 12 exams in Delhi: Manish Sisodia writes to HRD Ministry
2Will shortly take decision on conducting remaining exams of Class XII: CBSE to SC
3Telangana TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2020 to be declared soon! How to download marksheet for class 11,12