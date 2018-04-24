HPBOSE 12th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: HP Board Class 12 Results to be declared today at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will reportedly announce HP Board Class 12 Result 2018 on April 24.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will reportedly announce HP Board Class 12 Result 2018 on April 24 on its official website – hpbose.org. Even though there is no official word on when the result will be declared, a few reports suggest that it will be available between 5 PM and 7 PM. The students who appeared for HP Board Class 12th Result 2018 can check the result once it is available. The HP Board Class 12 examination 2018 were conducted between March 6 to March 29. There is a possibility that the official website may not be available due to a heavy rush but the students should not panic in this case. The result will also be available on other websites such as examresults.net, and indiaresults.com. The candidates should keep their details like their hall tickets, roll numbers, other required items handy so that they are able to check the result.

READ | How to check HPBOSE 12th result 2018

Here are HPBOSE 12th Result 2018 LIVE Updates:

11:45 AM: Last year, the overall pass percentage for HPBOSE exam stood at 72.89 per cent. A total of 1,01,945 students appeared in the examinations and nearly 15,886 candidates got a compartment.

11:15 AM: The HPBOSE Class 12 exams had started from March 6 with English paper and ended on March 27 with Automobiles (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) (NSQF), Security (NSQF), Retail (NSQF), Agriculture (NSQF) and Travel & Tourism (NSQ).

Follow these steps to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2018:

1. Go to the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) – hpbose.org.

2. You will see a link which says “Himachal Pradesh board results 2018”.

3. Click on the link and it will redirect you to a new page.

4. Enter roll number and other details and submit.

5. Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

READ | HPBOSE 12th result 2018: Date, time and official website

About Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE):

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its head-quarter at Shimla later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983.

The functions of the board include prescribing syllabus, courses of instructions and text books for school education in Himachal Pradesh besides conducting examinations based on courses listed. At present, the Board conducts examination for the following classes and courses: 10th, 10+2, J.B.T and T.T.C.