HPBOSE 12th result 2018: Date, time and official website – When, where and how to check subject scores? All details on www.hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare class 12 results on Tuesday, April 24. The Class 10 results will also likely to be declared in next few days. The board is expected to declare its results by the evening. The board had conducted class 12 exams from March 6 to March 29. The board will upload the website on its official website hpbose.org. As many as 98,302 students appeared for the exam this year. In 2017, 72.89 percent were declared successful in the Class 12 board exams.

Date of Class 12 results: April 24

The class XII result is expected to be out April 24 (tomorrow i.e. Tuesday) by the evening. Those who appeared of the exam are advised to stay alert for the results tomorrow.

Where to check?

www.hpbose.org

Students can check their results at official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org. It is expected that the results will be out by by April 24 evening. Students can also go to their respective schools to check their results

How to check

Students can check their results at board’s official website hpbose.org. Those who do not have net connections at home can also visit their nearest cyber cafe to check their results. The only thing they have to do is to keep a tab when the result is out so that they don’t miss knowing their results.

Steps to check results

1) Students must first visit the o to the official website hpbose.org

2) In the home page, click on the link saying, “Class 12 results 2018”

3) Now, students can enter their roll numbers as well as other details that are asked in given fields

4) After this students can click on the “Submit” button

5) Once this is done, students can check and download their results

6) Students must not forget to take printouts for future use.