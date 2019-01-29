HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2019: Himachal Pradesh board exam timetable released for class 12 students at hpbose.org; check full schedule

HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2019: Full board examination schedule released for class 12th and 10th by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org. Check full schedule.
HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala has released the exam dates for this years class 12th and 10th board examination at hpbose.org. Students who are to appear for the Senior Secondary Plus-Two (XII) examinations this year can visit the exam schedule here or visit the official website. According to the examination dates as released on the official website, the class 12th exams are set to commence on March 6, 2019 and the same shall continue until March 29, 2019. Whereas, the class 10th board exams will take place between March 7, 2019 and March 20, 2019.
HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2019: Check the full examination schedule for class 12 here-
March 6, 2019– English
March 7, 2019 – Public Administration
March 8, 2019 – Political Science
March 9, 2019 – Biology / business studies / french / urdu
March 11, 2019 – Music/ Hindustani instrumental percussion
March 12, 2019 – Chemistry / Hindi
March 13, 2019 – Psychology
March 14, 2019 – Economics
March 15, 2019 – Philosophy
March 16, 2019 – Physics/Accountancy/ History
March 18, 2019 – Geography
March 19, 2019 – Mathematics
March 20, 2019 – Human ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)
March 22, 2019 – Physical education / Yoga
March 23, 2019 – Computer Science
March 25, 2019 – Sanskrit
March 26, 2019 – Automobiles/Healthcare/Retail/ Agriculture/ Healthcare / ITES/security/Retail/Agriculture/ Travel &Tourism/ Telecom
March 27, 2019 – Sociology
March 28, 2019 – Dance/ Fine arts
March 29, 2019 – Financial literacy
More about HPBOSE 12th examination-
Students need to note that the examination question paper and answer book will be distributed 15 minutes before the start of the exam. This will be down to facilitate the candidates to go through the question paper. The Board examination will start at 9 AM for regular and SOS will be 2 PM.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.