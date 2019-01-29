HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2019: Himachal Pradesh board exam timetable released for class 12 students at hpbose.org; check full schedule

HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2019 released!

HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala has released the exam dates for this years class 12th and 10th board examination at hpbose.org. Students who are to appear for the Senior Secondary Plus-Two (XII) examinations this year can visit the exam schedule here or visit the official website. According to the examination dates as released on the official website, the class 12th exams are set to commence on March 6, 2019 and the same shall continue until March 29, 2019. Whereas, the class 10th board exams will take place between March 7, 2019 and March 20, 2019.

HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2019: Check the full examination schedule for class 12 here-

March 6, 2019– English

March 7, 2019 – Public Administration

March 8, 2019 – Political Science

March 9, 2019 – Biology / business studies / french / urdu

March 11, 2019 – Music/ Hindustani instrumental percussion

March 12, 2019 – Chemistry / Hindi

March 13, 2019 – Psychology

March 14, 2019 – Economics

March 15, 2019 – Philosophy

March 16, 2019 – Physics/Accountancy/ History

March 18, 2019 – Geography

March 19, 2019 – Mathematics

March 20, 2019 – Human ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)

March 22, 2019 – Physical education / Yoga

March 23, 2019 – Computer Science

March 25, 2019 – Sanskrit

March 26, 2019 – Automobiles/Healthcare/Retail/ Agriculture/ Healthcare / ITES/security/Retail/Agriculture/ Travel &Tourism/ Telecom

March 27, 2019 – Sociology

March 28, 2019 – Dance/ Fine arts

March 29, 2019 – Financial literacy

More about HPBOSE 12th examination-

Students need to note that the examination question paper and answer book will be distributed 15 minutes before the start of the exam. This will be down to facilitate the candidates to go through the question paper. The Board examination will start at 9 AM for regular and SOS will be 2 PM.