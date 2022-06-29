HPBOSE 10th Results 2022 (OUT): Check how to download HP board class 10 result @hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has finally released the HPBOSE Class 10 result 2022 term 2 Result today on its website – hpbose.org at 11 AM. Students who were eagerly waiting for HP board class 10 result can download their result from the official website of HPBOSE.i.e. hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th term 2 exam were conducted between March 26 to April 13, 2022 and the results for the same have been announced today, 29 June 2022. Students can download HPBOSE 10th Results 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How and Where to download HPBOSE 10th Results 2022?

1. Students are required to visit the official website of HPBOSE – hpbose.org.

2. Navigate the link of HPBOSE 10th Results 2022 flashing on homepage.

3. The login page will be opened.

4. Now, students are required to enter the roll number and click on the search button.

5. HPBOSE 10th Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Students can download HPBOSE 10th Results 2022 and save it for future reference.

According to the HPBOSE 10th Results 2022, the overall passing percentage is 87.5%. A total of 67 girls and 11 boys have made their spot in the Top 10. Priyanka and Devangi Sharma topped the HP board Class 10 exams with 99 percent marks.

Comparing the previous year’s report, the passing percentage is very low. In 2021, the overall passing percentage was 99.7%.

How many marks are required to qualify for HPBOSE 10th Results 2022?

Students are required to secure the minimum marks to qualify for the class 10 HP Board exams. The students who will secure minimum marks will be eligible for admission to class 11 in different streams. To clear the HPBOSE 10th exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% aggregate and individual.