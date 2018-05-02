HPBOSE results 2018 LIVE Updates: Himachal Board class 10 results out today at hpbose.org, hpresults.nic.in

HPBOSE 10th results 2018 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) 10th results will be declared on Wednesday. (Source: official website)

HPBOSE 10th results 2018 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) 10th results will be declared on its official websites – hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in on Wednesday afternoon. Even though there is no official word on the exactly when the results will be announced, the students can expect the scores to be updated by evening. The HPBOSE class 10 results will also be declared on partner websites – indianresults.com and examresults.net. The Himachal Pradesh Board will also release a list of top 10 students who have made it to the merit list for the academic session 2017-2018. The class 10 examinations were conducted from March 7 to March 20 while Class 12 exams started from March 6 to conclude on March 29. For HPBOSE class 12 results, a total of 98,302 students had appeared while for HPBOSE 10th result, over one lakh students had appeared.

1:45 PM: Every year nearly 5 lakh candidates appear in the examinations. This year over one lakh students had appeared for Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 examinations.

HPBOSE 1oth results live at 1:30 PM: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) had announced the Class 10th Results 2017 on May 9. The girls had outshone boys with an overall pass percentage of 67.57%.

1:18 PM: The Himachal Board, HPBOSE would also release a notification regarding rechecking/ re-evaluation of answer sheets stating the procedure for the same. To get their copies re-evaluated, the students should score at least 20 marks.

1:10 PM: To avoid any malpractice, the exam authorities installed CCTV cameras in the examination halls. Moreover, over 100 flying squads kept a strict check on the examination.

HPBOSE 10th results 2018 live at 1:05 PM: Earlier it was being reported that HPBOSE class 10 results would be declared around 12 noon but that results are not out yet. Stay tuned for more updates.

How to check HPBOSE 10th result:

1. Go to the official website – hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in.

2. Search for the link that says HPBOSE 10th result and click on it.

3. Enter details like name enrolment number and submit.

4. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a print out for future use.

About Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE is the state level board came into existence or found in the year 1969. The headquarters of the board was Shimla before it was shifted Dharmashala on January 1983. The board gives instructions for the course, prescribes syllabus and text books for the schools in the Himachal Pradesh. Along with this, the board conducts exams for 10th, 10+2 students apart from JBT and TTC examinations. Every year nearly 5 lakh candidates appear in the examinations.