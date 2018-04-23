HPBOSE 10th result 2018: How and when to check scorecards at Himachal Pradesh Board website hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th result 2018: The results for class 10th is likely to be announced by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on the official website – hpbose.org. (IE)

HPBOSE 10th result 2018: The results for class 10th is likely to be announced by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on the official website – hpbose.org. The board will probably declare the results in the last week of April. However, there is no official confirmation, but once out, updates for HPBOSE Class 10th results would be made available on the official website soon. The students who had appeared for the exam that was held from March 7 to 20, 2018, are advised to keep a close tab on the website. More details about the same are as follows:

Name of the board: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

Name of the exam: Class 10th 2018 exam

Official website: hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th result 2018: How to download

Step 1) Go to the official website – hpbose.org

Step 2) On the home page, click on the link that says, “Class 10 results 2018”

Step 3) Enter details like roll number and name in the given fields

Step 4) Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5) Check and download your result

Step 6) Take printout for future use

However, the scores for Class 12 2018 examinations is likely to announce on Tuesday evening, i.e., April 24 on the website itself. The board will probably declare the results by 7 pm tomorrow, as per the report. The students who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their scorecards once it is released on the website. While the results for class 10 will also be released later on the website.

About HPBOSE

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 which prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and text books for school education in Himachal Pradesh. Besides, it conducts examinations based on courses listed. At present, the Board conducts examination for the following classes and courses: 10th, 10+2, J.B.T and T.T.C. As many as 5 Lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board. Presently more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board.