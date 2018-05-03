HPBOSE 10th result 2018: Himachal Pradesh High School results likely today at hpbose.org; know how to check

The HP Board examinations were conducted starting from March 7 to March 20!

HPBOSE 10th result 2018: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is expected to release the Class 10 or High School board examination results today at hpbose.org, hpresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination that was conducted from March 7 to March 20 can visit the official website today to check their results, once the link has been activated by the board. The results of the HPBOSE class 12 board examination that were conducted from March 6 to 29, were declared on April 24. The results of the Himachal Pradesh class 10 results will be available on the official website of the board, apart from which students can also access the websites of India Results and Exam Results to check their results.

This year, out of a total of 98,281 students who had appeared for the examination, 68,469 students had cleared the Class 12 examinations. The pass percentage of the Intermediate examination was 69.67%.

Mentioned below are the steps that candidates can follow in order to check their results-

HPBOSE 10th result 2018: Steps to check results on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says HPBOSE 10th result and click on it

Step 3: Enter details like name enrolment number and submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future use

HPBOSE 10th result 2018: Steps to check results via SMS-

Since the official website of the Himachal Pradesh board can be quite busy when the results have been declared, candidates can get their results on SMS. All they need to do is

SMS – HP10ROLL NUMBER and Send it to 56263